Killer of Indira “Princess” Thompson still at large

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 20, 2017–As we go to press tonight, the man who brutally stabbed to death Indira “Princess” Thompson, a well-known woman of Belize City, on the grounds of the abandoned Bellevue Hotel on Southern Foreshore almost a week ago remains at large.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man they believe committed the heinous act early last Friday morning.

Information to police is that the 35-year-old woman was stabbed several times in her upper body and abdomen after she refused to have sex with her assailant.

Carl Morter, with whom Thompson was reportedly living in a shack behind the decrepit hotel building, told police that he was returning to the shack when a Hispanic man exited, armed with a knife, and slashed his neck before running off.

He told police that when he went into the shack, he saw Princess bleeding from multiple stab wounds, apparently dead.

He quickly alerted the police, who were on mobile patrol on Southern Foreshore, and they transported the body to the morgue of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police believe that while Princess was trying to fend off her killer, he may have been wounded.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the media this week that they continue to search for the primary suspect, but he declined to release information that would divulge the suspect’s identity.

Morter reported that he went out to make a purchase, leaving Princess alone at home with a man who had gone to the house looking for sex. Thompson’s brother believes that Morter should also be considered a person of interest in the murder.

Friends of Princess remember her as a jovial person who loved to party. She also danced in the annual carnival parade.

Thompson, described by those who knew her as mentally challenged and as a substance abuser, had two children, who were adopted and taken to the USA.

She is survived by eleven brothers and sisters, as well as her parents.