Kulture Yabra wins National Over-40 Football Championship

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 3, 2018– The Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) National Over-40 Football Tournament 2018 concluded yesterday at the MCC Grounds, where Kulture Yabra Veterans claimed the championship, after securing a 2-1 victory over former champions, San Pedro Veterans in game 2 of the Finals series. Steve “Gellies” Young (26’) opened the scoring from a header, and Charlie Slusher (45’) also scored from a header in first half, both Kulture Yabra goals assisted by Anthony “Chicken” Arnold; while San Pedro missed a second half penalty, before getting their only goal from a deflected shot taken by Abdon Sanchez at the 60th minute.

Kulture Yabra had also won game 1 of the Finals by a 3-2 margin in San Pedro the previous week.

FFB President Sergio Chuc was on hand for the award ceremony following the game.

(We will have more details in our Friday issue.)