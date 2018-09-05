Leroy Meighan, 22, fatally shot multiple times on his way home

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 3, 2018– Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Leroy Meighan, 22, a resident of #13 Pelican Street, became the fourth person to lose his life since Friday. According to Meighan’s sister, he was constantly being targeted by the police because of associations with other family members of his who have had run-ins with the law.

According to police reports, Meighan was walking on Central American Boulevard, on his way home, when a man came out of a nearby bushy area and shot him multiple times in the chest and the back.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in relation to the shooting, and they have not established whether or not the incident was gang-related.

Meighan’s older sister, Shantel Flowers, told us that everything happened so fast that she is still unsure of what exactly happened. She said that it was their little sister who heard the gunshots and ran out to see who had been shot, still not knowing that it was their brother.

It was not until someone turned the body over that they noticed that it was Leroy Meighan lying dead on the street.

Flowers said that she was just coming home from making a purchase at a store when it happened. She does not know who could have possibly targeted her brother. According to her, he had “a past” and she did not really concern herself with what he did on the streets.

Flowers also told us that he would only “hang out” around their house, and she and he would spend evenings together. Still, he was not one to open up, so he did not tell her whether he had any problems or if anyone was threatening him.

Flowers wanted to clear up the allegations that another media house had made that Meighan had shot a 14-year-old girl in 2016. According to her, the girl he had allegedly shot is a neighbor and she and Meighan have known each other for years. Flowers also said that after Meighan was arrested, the girl went to Meighan’s mother and told her that she had not made any report that Meighan had shot her.

Flowers also said that her brother had been detained on January 2 as well, and police had threatened him by saying, “before we release you, we will find something for you to go to jail for,” and they very next day Meighan was on his way to prison.

She continued to tell us that when the police had come for Meighan, they treated him roughly, even stomping him to the ground. The family had made an internal report to police, but nothing came of it.

Flowers said that Meighan had always been a target because of other family members bearing the same last name.

We also spoke to a neighbor who would sometimes employ Meighan as a handyman to assist with things like construction work, taking the neighbor’s dogs to the vet, cleaning the car, etc. Meighan would take any job that he could handle.

The neighbor said that he was such a close friend of Meighan’s that they could be considered family. He remembers Meighan, as a child, growing up into the man he was before he died.

The neighbor also told us that he would speak to Meighan about life and tried to speak positively to him and guide him in the right direction.

He said that he does not know Meighan to have had any gang affiliation, and from what he could see, Meighan was a nice person and a good father to his 5-year-old child.