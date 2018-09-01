Subscribe to our Rss

Lost-and-found Robert Jacobs reunited with family

Latest — 01 September 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Aug. 30, 2018– Robert Jacobs, 16, of Punta Gorda, Toledo, who has been missing from home since last Friday, August 24, has been found. Fisheries officers and Belize Defence Force soldiers on a joint, routine patrol, found Jacobs yesterday, floating in the sea on a board between Barranco and Sarstoon, Toledo District. The boy was rescued and taken to the Punta Gorda Hospital.

Information from his parents is that he was receiving fluids intravenously (“drip”) at the hospital because he was very dehydrated. According to his mother, young Jacobs was on some land the family owns south of Punta Gorda when he got lost.

Details of what transpired, from the worrying disappearance to the happy rescue, are yet unclear. All we have at this time is the good news that the youth has since been reunited with his family and is recovering at the Punta Gorda Hospital.

