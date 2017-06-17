Magistrate Blake of Corozal

THE CASTE WAR OF YUCATAN

by Nelson Reed

The Magistrate of Corozal, a man named Blake, who had business contact with the Cruzob, hurried up to help the survivors. He offered 2,500 pesos in ransom to Venancio Puc, but found that he had to deal with a higher authority: the Speaking Cross, or a substitute, had come down to rule the captured town. That night the Englishman watched the Maya assemble before a house in which the Cross was kept, and listened to the praying and a military band until around eleven o’clock, when the prisoners were brought out — men, women, and children— and forced to kneel in the street. Over the children’s crying, he heard “a squeaking, whistling noise.” The Cross wanted 4,000 pesos. Blake went back to Corozal for the money, returning on March 1 with Captain Anderson of the Second West Indian Regiment and a message from the Superintendent of Belize. But neither the message nor the money had the desired effect on the Cross; that night it gave new orders. As Henry Fowler later reported it:

Some of the women and children were separated from the rest, amongst whom was a young Spanish girl well known in high circles. A procession was then formed and marched off to the east gate. First came a strong body of troops, then alternately, in Indian file, a male prisoner and his executioner, who drove him on with his machete holding him by a rope; next came the women, thirty-five in number, driven and held in a similar manner; then another body of soldiers closed the rear. The Englishmen were not allowed to follow. The procession halted under a clump of trees about one hundred and fifty yards off and soon the butchery commenced; shrieks were heard, but in ten minutes all was over.

Several nubile young girls were saved for the Batabob out of this blood bath, and eight children were spared. One child, a girl of seven, hid in a small cave right in the middle of Bacalar for five days, living on roots, fleeing to the river on a stormy night. Some Englishmen had been on the wrong side of the river when the Cruzob first came south, and Blake now demanded that they be released. Puc offered to exchange then for the former commander of Bacalar, Perdomo. Apparently rumors of the revolt of another kind of Indians against their white masters had reached halfway around the world; the Cruzob general taunted the English about their defeat at the hands of the Sepoy mutineers. All of this made the northern part of Belize very uneasy, the Hondo being a narrow river, and protection was demanded. It arrived in April, 167 men of the Second West Indian and 130 local constabulary. An effort to enlist refugee Ladinos came to nothing. But if the Cross was arrogant, it wasn’t foolish. Once the English were antagonized, it would have to get military goods the hard way, and so trading started again after a time and relations slowly returned to normal.

fincasolan@gmail.com

May 26, 2017

Finca Solana

Municipio de Corozal