Man crushed to death while cleaning cement mixer

4 1/2 MILES, George Price Highway, Wed. Sept. 5, 2018– Yesterday, reports of a horrific accidental death at a cement factory circulated within the media, but it was not until about 6:30 p.m. that it was officially confirmed by the police. According to police, on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. they visited the morgue, where they saw the body of Jeffrey Hernandez, 21, with severe injuries to his midsection — between his stomach and pelvis.

Initial investigations revealed that about 10 o’clock Monday night, Hernandez, a resident of Guinea Grass, was at his workplace at AP Enterprise Cement Block Factory, when he suffered his injuries while cleaning the inside of a heavy duty cement mixer.

It is unclear whether he had fallen in, or if he went inside the mixer to clean it properly.

Someone, who apparently did not know that Hernandez was in the cement mixer, turned it on, and a little while later, a co-worker heard Hernandez calling for help and ran to the machine. The co-worker found Hernandez trapped between a blade and the side of the machine.

It took a total of about two hours, with help from the fire department as well as BERT personnel, for Hernandez to be freed from the machine. However, his injuries were too severe and he died while being rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.