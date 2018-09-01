Man’s body, with bullet wounds, found near Valley of Peace Road

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Tues. Aug. 28, 2018– Roshane Alexander Jones, 24, a laborer of Camalote, was found dead at about 6:00 this morning on the side of the so-called Farmer’s Express Way, a road in the Cayo District that links the George Price Highway with Spanish Lookout, and connects to Valley of Peace and Buena Vista on the way.

There were two gunshot wounds in Jones’ face.

Information to us is that a farmer who was walking on the road at about 8:00 this morning, on the way to his farm, saw the body of a Creole person lying in a pool of blood on the roadside. The man immediately called police, who went to the area to investigate.

Sr. Superintendent of Police, Linden Flowers, Western Regional Commander, said that they have not yet determined the motive for the murder and it is not yet known how Jones got to the area. He said they are not sure if he went to the location willingly with friends, and was ambushed, or if he was taken there by force and killed after he was beaten. He said they are sure a vehicle was used in the crime.

Jones’ family told us this afternoon that his death came as a shock to them because he was not violent, nor was he involved in gang activity. His mother said that he had been arrested a couple times, but the offenses for which he was arrested were not the kinds that would warrant him being murdered.

They say he was very friendly with people and was always willing to help. His family said he had not told them that he was being threatened, nor was it reported to them that he was missing. The family said that they are glad that his body was found, so that they can bury him.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Jones’ killer or killers. Anyone who has information that can help police in the investigation is urged to call the Belmopan police or the nearest police station, or 911, or 0800- 922-TIPS.

Jones’ family said he had no children and was not married. He is survived by his mother, seven sisters, and four brothers.