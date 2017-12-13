Marilyn Williams appointed as Supreme Court judge

BELMOPAN, Cayo District, Fri. Dec. 8, 2017– The rumors have been circulating in legal and judicial circles for several months, but when Amandala called attorney Marilyn Williams several weeks ago, she denied having any knowledge about the matter of her appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

Today, however, the appointment of Williams to the Supreme Court was confirmed by no less than Prime Minister Dean Barrow, when he spoke to reporters following a House of Representatives meeting.

Williams first came into the public spotlight when she sought electoral office as a United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate for the Albert Division in the general elections of 2003. Williams obtained 253 votes (14.4%), while her People’s United Party (PUP) opponent Mark Espat was elected with 1482 votes (82.83%).

When it was pointed out to PM Barrow that Williams is an ardent supporter of him and his government, he was unequivocal in distancing himself from the application process that enabled Williams’ appointment to the high court bench. Barrow said that it is the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) that is responsible for appointing Supreme Court judges.

“But please, let us be very clear as to how her appointment came about. In terms of the judges of the Court of Appeal, I am the decider, I am the decision maker. In terms of justices of the Supreme Court, I am not, and in this case, it was the Judicial and Legal Services Commission that saw the need for two additional judges,” Barrow said.

Barrow added, “As I understand it, by the time it got to me and as I saw the history, the JLSC chaired by the Chief Justice, advertised the vacancies, not just in Belize, apparently, perhaps Caribbean-wide. They received applications, they sat and went through those applications, came up with a short list, interviewed those that were on the shortlist and thereafter they came to their choice. This does not originate with me; this was not initiated by me. And so, the question of Marilyn’s political activities, or certainly her political candidacy long ago and far away, I don’t know if that was a consideration in terms of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, but if it was, clearly they are convinced that that will not interfere with her ability to deliver justice.”

PM Barrow was asked who will take over the chairmanship of the Integrity Commission.

“Well, I haven’t looked at that yet,” PM Barrow replied.

PM Barrow was reminded that the last time the Integrity Commission was without a chairperson, five years passed before the post was filled.

The Prime Minister assured the country that there will not be such a long hiatus before the filling of the vacancy on the Integrity Commission that Williams’ appointment to the Supreme Court will create.