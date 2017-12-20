Mark Anthony Vasquez stabbed to death on Marine Parade

BELIZE CITY, Belize District, Sun. Dec. 17, 2017– Police are investigating the death of Mark Anthony Vasquez, 53, a car dealer of Kings Park, Belize City, who was stabbed to death during a fight at about 11:00 Sunday night on Marine Parade.

Police said that after stabbing Vasquez, his assailant then ran away, along the sea wall, towards Memorial Park. Vasquez was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

During a police press brief held this morning at the Racoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo, Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that when police went to the area, along with Scene of Crimes officers, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. They believe the man, who was identified as Osaldo Nieto of Belize City, was the one who stabbed Vasquez. The Police took Nieto to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for the stab wounds, under police guard.

Cowo said that it is not known why the men were fighting. He said they were not friends. He said they have no information to indicate a scenario in which the men had been socializing and became intoxicated, and then they got into a fight. Police say that when Nieto is released from the hospital he will be taken into police custody.