More motorcycle collisions: 1 dead, 1 critical

ST. MARGARET, Stann Creek District, Mon. May 8, 2017–One man is dead and another man is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) as a result of two separate motorcycle collisions.

The first incident occurred at about 9:00 Saturday night between Miles 38 and 39 at a curve on the Hummingbird Highway, near St. Margaret Village.

Elmer Espinosa, 26, a farmer of St. Margaret, was traveling on his motorcycle from Belmopan to his home village when, on his arrival at the curve, he collided with a vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.

Due to the impact of the collision, Espinosa was hurled off his motorbike, and landed on the pavement. He suffered massive head and body injuries – including fractures in both legs and a neck injury. He was taken to the Western Regional Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, and afterwards, he was rushed to the KHMH’s intensive care unit for further treatment. He is currently in a critical condition. Police have issued a notice of intended prosecution to the driver of the pickup.

The second incident occurred at about 2:00 o’clock this afternoon on the George Price Highway on the go-slow curve. Police reported that Anselmo Simeon Caliz, 51, a laborer of Kia Mat Street, Belmopan, was riding his motorcycle from San Ignacio to Belmopan when on his arrival at go-slow, he lost control of the bike and ran off the road.

As a result, he suffered massive head and body injuries and died on the scene.