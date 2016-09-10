Mundialito results from Orange Walk

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Sun. Sept. 4, 2016–The Orange Walk Mundialito finals were held today at the Louisiana Football Field. The third place game was won by Holland of Guinea Grass, 1-0, over Mexico of San Estevan, on a goal by Angel Yco. And in the championship game, it was 0-0 in regulation between Colombia of Palmar and Belize of Louisiana Area. In the ensuing penalty kicks, Colombia of Palmar won, 6-5, over Belize of Louisiana Area. Making good on penalties for Colombia were Izhar Carrillo, Allen Eiley, Andir Chi, Nazir Torres, Jaheim Augustine and Indalecio Caceres; while scorers for Belize were Michael Cruz, Marcos Alvarez, Axel Alamilla, Edrei Alamilla and Jason Cowo.

The following awards were distributed after the game: Top Goleador – Axel Alamilla of Belize (18 goals); Best Goalkeeper – Charles Tillett of Holland; MVP – Alexis Chan of Mexico; Fair Play – Portugal of Trinidad Village.

Trophies and medals were also distributed to winning teams, as well as cash prizes as follows: First Place – $1,000.00, sponsored by BSI/ASR; Second Place – $600.00, sponsored by Hon. Elodio Aragon; Third Place – $400.00, sponsored by Social Security.

The New Horizon Sporting Committee (Organizers of the Mundialito) is grateful to all who made the tournament a great success. The sponsors are: Mr. Sergio Chuc, Hon. Elodio Aragon, Jr., BSI/ASR, Mayor Kevin Bernard, Social Security, Atlantic Bank (Orange Walk), Hon. John Briceno, Mr. Neri Ramirez, C.T. Parts, Councillor Ladrick “Mad Bull” Shepherd, Enrique Mendez, Principal of Louisiana School Miss Deborah Palacio, Orange Walk Football Association, Edmundo “Mundo” Canul. Thanks to Love FM, Channel 5, Reporter, Amandala, CTV 3, Belize Times, Fiesta FM, Estereo Amor, Radio Bahia for coverage and publicity. The New Horizon Sporting Club would like to thank Mr. Marlon Kuylen (FFB Acting President) for his attendance at the game.