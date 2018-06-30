Murder, then suicide in Tacoma, Washington

American, Malcolm Tucker, 49, killed his Belizean wife, Rushan Tucker, and self

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 28, 2018– A report from the Associated Press (AP) out of Tacoma, Washington, on Sunday confirmed that an American man, Malcolm Tucker, 49, killed his Belizean wife, Rushan Tucker, 35, and then killed himself.

According to news reports, Tucker took his two daughters, ages 19 and 8, to have breakfast on Sunday morning, June 24, and left them at a coffee shop, telling them that he was going to buy groceries.

When Tucker did not return after an hour had passed, his oldest daughter texted him.

“He then began sending weird, cryptic text messages and then stated that he and mom are gone,” the girl reportedly related, according to sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

The daughter wasn’t sure what to do, so she called 911 at about 12:25 p.m., said the AP report.

When police took the girls to their apartment, both parents were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Rushan Tucker reportedly had plans to leave her husband and had recently rented the apartment where the murder/suicide took place, officials and friends of the couple confirmed.

The news report said that the couple’s 8-year-old daughter was taken into Child Protective Services, because the Tuckers had no family members in the area.