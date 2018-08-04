Orange Walk billiards news

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Aug. 2, 2018– The semifinals of the 2018 Orange Walk 8-Ball Billiards Tournament ended on Sunday, July 29. After last week’s 4-1 beat down of Team Chatta’s by the mighty Darvis in a race-to-6 semifinals, Team Chatta’s was determined to rebound.

On Saturday, July 28, Darvis hosted Chatta’s in game two of the home and away series, being up 4-1 and needing only two wins to advance. Chatta’s came out with an impressive 3-game winning streak, tying the series, 4-4. The fourth player for Darvis was Abi Godoy, who blew out his opponent, 3-0, giving his team a 5-4 lead in the series. The 5th players in this match were Sergio Magana for Darvis and Eduardo San Roman for Team Chatta’s. A win for Darvis is a birth to the Finals, while a win for Chatta’s forces a tie breaker. It was not as exciting as you thought folks. Team Chatta’s lost that game by default. Yes, by default. The rules of the game is that you must have on a uniform with your name on it.

The second semifinal was between Team D-Hideout and Young Strikers. As mentioned last week, Team D-Hideout defeated Young Strikers 4-1 also. On Sunday, game two was hosted by Young Strikers at Chatta’s. Yes, folks; Chatta’s Cool Spot, where you can get your ice cold Belikin beers. In the first game of the day, it was Javier Chatta of Young Strikers with a big upset over veteran Leroy Jacobs. Game two saw another surprise, as Simon Montes of D-Hideout defeated the most senior player of young Strikers, Mr. Cesar Cal. This win gave D-Hideout a 5-2 edge in the series. Game three to advance to the championship for Hideout saw Kenneth Dawson defeat Alejandro Nunez in a close match.

The semifinals are over, and the championship will now be between Darvis and D-Hideout, starting on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at D-Hideout.

