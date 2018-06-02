Orange Walk Billiards news

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. May 28, 2018- The Orange Walk Billiards Association (OWBA) held Registration and Marathon for the 2018 Belikin Eight-Ball Billiards Tournament on Sunday, May 27, at “D Hideout” that saw 7 teams registered and participated in the Marathon. They are: Team D Hideout, Darvis, Chatta’s, Young Strikers, Dados, Nostalgia, and Eagles.

Up to the point of registration, Team D Hideout was the favourite to win; instead, they were the first to be eliminated in this knock-out tournament. Darvis was the next favourite, along with Chatta’s; but guess what? Darvis was second to be knocked out; then came Chatta’s. Guess there are new teams with a bulls-eye on their chest, and they are Young Strikers and Nostalgia, who placed 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the Marathon.

Nuff respect to Young Strikers and Nostalgia, and wish them best of luck in the 2018 Belikin 8-Ball Tournament.

The tournament starts this weekend, as the schedule is in the making and will be available before this coming Friday.