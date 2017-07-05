While pastor preached, thieves raided his office in the same building

Latest — 05 July 2017 — by Micah Goodin
BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 3, 2017–The Church of the Kingdom of God situated on Queen Street in Belize City, just beside the Queen Street Police Station, was burglarized during a church service on Friday.
The pastor’s church and office are located beside a major police station
Pastor Wesley Ruiz, 30, told police that between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., someone entered his office and made off with a black Dell-brand backpack valued at $30, which contained a 13-inch Apple-brand laptop valued at $6,000.
Burglars also took a 9-inch black LG tablet, valued at $300, and a 9-inch white Alcatel tablet, valued at $250. The pastor’s wallet, valued at $10, was also stolen.
Police are investigating the theft of the items, which are valued at a total of $6,590.
Pastor Ruiz today declined an interview with our newspaper.