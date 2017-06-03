Pepsi NEBL champion will be crowned Saturday night

Dynasty versus destiny

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, CAYO, Thurs. June 1, 2017–The Pepsi NEBL 2017 champion will be crowned on Saturday night, June 3, at the San Pedro High School in San Pedro Town. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. between Belmopan Bandits and San Pedro Tiger Sharks. The winner of this decisive game 3 will be the Pepsi NEBL 2017 Champion. Following the game will be the presentation of individual and team awards. The game will be live on TNC.