Subscribe to our Rss

Pepsi NEBL champion will be crowned Saturday night

Sports — 03 June 2017 — by Karim Juan - NEBL Commissioner
Pepsi NEBL champion will be crowned Saturday night

Dynasty versus destiny

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, CAYO, Thurs. June 1, 2017–The Pepsi NEBL 2017 champion will be crowned on Saturday night, June 3, at the San Pedro High School in San Pedro Town. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. between Belmopan Bandits and San Pedro Tiger Sharks. The winner of this decisive game 3 will be the Pepsi NEBL 2017 Champion. Following the game will be the presentation of individual and team awards. The game will be live on TNC.

Related Articles

Belmopan First Division Tournament update Race to the playoffs; back-to-back days of Smart 13 & Under at MCC Rural North Football Tournament, weekend semifinals results Belmopan Bandits defends home court to send Pepsi NEBL Finals to a decisive game 3

Share

About Author

Eden Cruz

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.