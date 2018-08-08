Quality Poultry truck driver robbed of $7,000

BELMOPAN, Cayo District, Mon. Aug. 6, 2018– A truck driver employed by the Quality Poultry company, was held up and robbed of a money bag containing the day’s sales of $7,000.

The thieves also stole the truck and escaped in it.

Police found the truck shortly afterwards. It was overturned and abandoned on a street in Belmopan, and the chicken products were scattered on the road.

The robbery occurred at about 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Lim Ni Punit Street in Belmopan. Police said that they went to 99 Shopping Center, where they found Francisco Monterosa, 25, a truck driver for Quality Poultry and resident of Valley of Peace, Cayo District.

Monterosa told police that he had parked his company truck in front of the shopping center and was waiting for his assistant, who went into the store to make deliveries, when two armed Hispanic men came up to the truck and one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Fearing for his life, Monterosa handed over the money.

The robbers then forced him out of the truck at gunpoint, and the two thieves drove away in it.

So far, the two thieves have not been found.