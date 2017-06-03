Ready Call Center will trim its workforce by 239

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 1, 2017–Tomorrow, June 2, Ready Call Center Ltd. will be celebrating its 12th anniversary of operations in Belize. For the company, however, it is a bitter-sweet anniversary, because a part of the company operations will cease and that will affect 239 members of its current workforce.

In a telephone interview with Amandala late this evening, David Avisa, who works in the finance department of the company, said that the company, which has 7 accounts, will lose one of its accounts, and this will have an impact on the employees at the Burrell Boom junction office.

Avisa said the operations at the Burrell Boom office will cease and the company will only be operating from the ICON Building, located on Newtown Barracks in Belize City.

In a press release dated Wednesday, May 31, Ready Call Center announced that “on June 28, 2017, the company will cease the services offered to TracFone Wireless Inc., a prepaid cellular service company that allowed Ready Call Center to become a pioneer of the call center industry in Belize in 2005.

As a result, Ready Call Center has decided to consolidate its operations at the ICON building in Belize City, a facility with a total capacity of 800 workstations.”

The release went on to say that this development has been discussed with the staff at the Burrell Boom branch, where a notice of termination has been given to 239 employees.

The release said that Ready Call Center is expanding its campaigns with other clients at ICON; this will give many of the 239 employees affected by the change a chance to continue working with the company. However, they will have to go through the selection process applicable for each campaign.

The chief executive officer of Ready Call Center, Nubia Martinez, said in the press release that their original business plan was to run this operation for 5 years. Martinez also remarked, “we are really grateful to TracFone Wireless Inc. for these 12 years with us.”

The release added, “The experience, skills and knowledge that thousands of young Belizeans developed with this client is priceless.”