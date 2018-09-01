Rogers Stadium Club’s Annual Reunion and Basketball Sports Day, August 18

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 29, 2018– From the early 1970s, a group of young sportsmen have been congregating and engaging in sporting activities inside the Rogers Stadium compound, corner of Cemetery Road and Fairweather Street; to the point where they began participating in sporting competitions in basketball and football at the then major sporting outlets of Bird’s Isle and the MCC Grounds. Sports of all sorts were played at Rogers Stadium – basketball, football, softball, badminton, hand-ball, you name it; but the sport where the team representing the “Stadium” made the greatest impact in competition was basketball, where their most renowned star was probably the late Mervin “Shape” Rhodas on the Rogers Stadium All Stars team of the 1970s and 1980s.

Many of the original members and leaders of the Rogers Stadium Physical Cultural Sporting Club (RSPCSC) have since migrated to the United States, but they have maintained links with the home base, often contributing equipment and other support to remaining Stadium Club members in the Jewel. And it has become a tradition for the club to host annual reunions, where special appreciation awards are given to long-serving leaders and outstanding members. One of the first awardees was former club leader and elder, (1966 Cross Country champion) Kenneth “Powder” Sutherland, whose cycling prowess no doubt influenced the later cycling success of Shape Rhodas, a multi-sport star.

On Saturday, August 18, RSPCSC held its 2nd Annual Basketball Challenge, featuring four teams, aged 15 to 18 years, with 16-year-old Gwen Liz student, Kendis Gentle taking the 2018 MVP trophy.

According to foundation RSPCSC committee member Leslie Rogers, the games had to be relocated to Swift Hall at the St. Martin’s compound due to inclement weather; but the day was still a big success, with all teams being provided with uniforms for the tournament, and trophies given to the first and second place teams. With that in mind, there are reportedly plans to try and upgrade the Rogers Stadium basketball facility with assistance from their diaspora club members.

Thanks

The RSPCSC would like to thank: “the local committee for making the day a success;” “Swift Hall for making us use the arena on such short notice;” “Mr. Rogers for use of his bus in transporting the kids… and for making all the connections to the relevant sponsors;” “the Police Department for use of the police officers;” “Mr. David Craig and Bowen and Bowen for the drinks and water;” “Miss Patricia Bennett for distributing the trophies;” “Mr. Marsden for the chairs, tables and tents;” “the Meighan family for preparing the food;” and “the Sports Council for making use of the compound and preparation of the court.”

“Special thanks to the committee members in the United States…” including, “Max Gentle, Edwin Belisle (better known as ‘Squeaky’), Harry Crawford, Bobby, Mike Gentle and many more… If anyone left out, our heartfelt thank you to the relevant parties.”

(RSPCSC local contact persons: Mark “Smoke” Humes 607-5540; Leslie Rogers 600-6245)