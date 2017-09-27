Romel “bigs up” Officer Chi

Dear Editor,

I would like to big up Officer in Charge of Orange Walk Police, Mr. David Chi, for the wonderful work being done to control the public intoxication in our town and villages. We no longer see people walking around visibly “under the influence” and urinating all over the place. The shop/bars no longer have crowds consuming alcohol in public view.

Our lovely town looks lovelier and the villages are much more peaceful.

Thank you very much.

Regards,

Romel Cuello