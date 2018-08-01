Rush International contingent visits the Jewel

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 30, 2018– Arriving in Belize this evening was a football contingent from Rush International, including 12 youth players and 4 adult coaches/chaperones. Among the adults are reportedly Brian Lux (Director of International affairs), Kris Downs (Global Outreach Director) and Matt Mittlestaedt (National Technical Director). The group will be in country until Saturday, August 4, and will be conducting training sessions in Belize City, Belmopan and Caye Caulker.

According to the tentative itinerary provided by Rush Belize Country Director, Daniel Fabro, the group will be conducting football sessions tomorrow, Tuesday, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the GG Field in Belmopan; they get to check out the Mayan Site at Altun Ha on Wednesday morning, and travel by water taxi to Caye Caulker in the afternoon; on Thursday, they conduct a football session on the Caye Caulker football field from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; they get to snorkel at Hol Chan Marine Reserve on Friday; and return to Belize City on Saturday morning, and on to the airport for their return flight back home.

Welcome to the Jewel; thanks for your kind assistance to our youths; and do enjoy your stay, guys!