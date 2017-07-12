San Pedro hit endangers City gang truce

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. July 10, 2017–Julian Tun, 16, was gunned down on Saturday night in San Pedro Town and from all accounts, it appeared that he was lured to his death in his search for a sexual encounter.

Tun was last seen alive by his family on Saturday morning when he left his home in Hope Creek, Stann Creek District, indicating that he was going to San Pedro to fish for lobster.

The teenager was lured to his death by a woman who reportedly promised him sex

A review of his social media accounts revealed otherwise. He had travelled to San Pedro to meet a young, attractive Hispanic woman whom he added as a friend on Facebook less than a month ago.

That woman, believed to be romantically linked to a prominent George Street associate, told Tun via Facebook messenger that she had secured a room at the Banana Beach Resort so that they could have a night together.

A review of his call log revealed that she had also telephoned him just before midnight when he arrived near the resort on Sea Grape Drive and was ambushed by two armed assailants.

He was shot as many as seven times in the left cheek, the top of the head, and in his abdomen. He died on the scene.

Police have since detained nine persons for questioning, but have not yet charged anyone. Tun’s murder, however, will undoubtedly affect the gang truce brokered in Belize City earlier this year, in April, by ACP Chester Williams.

Tun’s mother, Natalie Tun, 47, told our newspaper that she received the news of the death of her youngest of eight children via a phone call.

She told Amandala that she simply wants peace.

“I want them to leave us alone. They’ve finished their job,” she said.

She said that she will miss her son’s smile and the way he provoked her. Additionally, she will miss his hugs and kisses and all the happiness that he gave her.

The Tun family awaits the result of a post-mortem examination scheduled for Tuesday before they finalize funeral arrangements.

Tun, said to be a recruit of the South Side Gangsters (SSG), rose to notoriety in June of 2016 at age fifteen, when police say he brazenly opened fire in front of the Queen Street Police Station while dressed as a student.

His target was reputed George Street boss, Brandon “BT” Tillett, who had gone to sign in at the station as a part of his bail requirements.

However, Tillett, would escape unharmed, while four persons, including Police Corporal Alrick Arnold, were injured.

Tun was later charged for this incident and released on bail.