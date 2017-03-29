Who shot Sheldon Flowers?

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Dec. 13, 1991 (Amandala archives)–Sheldon Flowers’ father, Dudley Flowers, is expected to be the thirty-eighth witness to testify today before the Judicial Inquiry into Flowers’ death. It is expected that he will be followed by Dr. Kingsley Grant, pathologist, and Senior Police Superintendent Alvan Rowland.

Justice George Singh heard testimony this week from several witnesses, the most significant being that of Police Medical Officer, Dr. Mario Estradabran. Estradabran finally admitted that he doubted that Sheldon Flowers deliberately shot himself and that he was shot under the chairs where the police claim they found him, and, under questioning from Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington, the family’s legal representative, he said there was the possibility that it was a homicide.

