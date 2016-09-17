Shot in the waist after ambushing Customs officer

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Orange Walk District, Thurs. Sept. 15, 2016–A Galen University student, allegedly attempting to shoot and rob a Customs officer, reportedly was shot in the waist after his gun jammed.

According to police reports, today, Thursday, the Orange Walk Customs officer was attempting to make his way into his home at around 8 p.m., Wednesday, when Belmopan resident Nigel Galvez, 21, and another unidentified man ambushed him.

Reports further reveal that Galvez purportedly pointed a firearm at the Customs officer but when he pulled the trigger, the gun jammed.

Thereafter the Customs officer drew his licensed .9mm pistol and shot Galvez once near the waist. Galvez’s alleged accomplice fled the scene.

Galvez remains under police guard at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), to which Orange Walk police transported him after finding him on the ground where he fell after being shot.

The Officer Commanding the Orange Walk police formation, ASP Selwyn Tillett, told Amandala that Galvez will face a string of serious charges after being released from the KHMH.

However, no charges will be brought against the Customs officer.

Tillett further stated that the gun allegedly used by the accused in the foiled robbery was retrieved from the crime scene.

The identity of the other assailant has not been released by police, but a friend of Galvez told Amandala that she believes the man is from Belize City.

According to her, Galvez left Punta Gorda alone sometime on Tuesday and was in Belize City hours before the incident occurred in Orange Walk.

Galvez is the nephew of Rosalie Galvez, 33, who was shot in May 2015 while inside a black Toyota single cab pickup being driven by her now deceased common-law husband, Russell Hyde, near the Guanacaste National Park in Roaring Creek.