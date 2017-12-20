St. John’s e-Reader is dynamite

Are all our young people reading this story? Is this story an exclusive for St. John’s College students? Fortunately, if this e-Reader is only being used at St. John’s College, it being on the internet allows every person in this country the opportunity to read, to enjoy, to learn. (If your youth doesn’t have a computer, take them to the library.) Congratulations to the authors, Delmar Tzib and Yasser Musa, on this splendid production.

I chanced upon the St. John’s College 2nd Form e-Reader (2015-2016) while researching a matter about Belize on the internet, and what a refreshing surprise. Okay, I’m way late, this book being a 2015-16 publication, two years ago. But, it is just possible that there are other people out there, adults and youth, who are not aware that so much knowledge is out there about our wonderful country, excitingly presented, at our fingertips.

The e-book is divided into 11 chapters, covering the history of our country from the Pre-Columbian Maya to the new, multi-ethnic Belizean nation. The units in the book are as follows:

UNIT 1: Discovering Belize

UNIT 2: Maya – Spanish Contact

UNIT 3: Spanish Confronting the British in America

UNIT 4: The BRITISH vs The MAYA

UNIT 5: SLAVERY In BELIZE

UNIT 6: RESISTANCE AND EMANCIPATION

UNIT 7: The NATIONALIST MOVEMENT

UNIT 8: The BIRTH OF BELIZE

UNIT 9: INTERNATIONALIZATION OF INDEPENDENCE MOVEMENT

UNIT 10: Guatemala’s position after Belize gained independence; The OAS and the Importance of the Non-Aligned Movement

UNIT 11: MULTICULTURAL BELIZE

It is not impossible that you might find something about the presentation of a fact or two in the 66 pages, to query. I doubt it, but it’s possible. What I have no doubt about, is the labour of love here. This is an inspiring work.