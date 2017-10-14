Standings remain same; Big 4 all win in Week 9 of PLB Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2017–The playoff picture is already taking shape at Week 9 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2017-2018 Opening Season, as the 4 standings leaders, the Big 4, further separated themselves from the bottom 4 with victories over them this past weekend. (See standings below.)

Only 1 game was played on Saturday night, October 7, (the BDF vs San Pedro Pirates game was postponed until Sunday), and it was at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, where league-leading defending champions, Belmopan Bandits SC came to life in second half, after a scoreless first half, to register a 3-1 win over visiting Placencia Assassins FC. After Georgie Welcome’s header put the Bandits in front at the 56th minute, Luis “Baaka” Torres equalized for Placencia with a grass-burner to the left corner from the top of the eighteen at the 62nd minute. But the tie was broken shortly after at the 69th minute, when Bandits’ captain, Elroy Smith unleashed a net-seeking right-footed cannon from a free kick some thirty yards out, that stayed well below the cross bar in the left corner, and left a desperately diving Anthony Williams hobbled on the artificial turf and needing to leave the game. His replacement in goal, Karim Westby, did a splendid job against a fierce Bandits attack, but he was beaten by Darwin Bermudez’ swerving left-foot drive from twenty-five yards out at the 90th minute, for the final 3-1 score. (Thanks to TNC Ch. 10 for bringing this one live.)

On Sunday, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, first half also ended scoreless between BDF FC and visiting San Pedro Pirates. In a well contested match, Jarren Lambey (60’) got the only goal of the game early in second half, to give BDF the 1-nil win. Meanwhile, the visitors were also disappointed at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, where Verdes FC turned back Freedom Fighters FC from Punta Gorda by a 3-1 margin. Jarret Davis (20’ & 91’) struck twice, and Alcides “Paco” Thomas (78’) added another for Verdes; while Chackey Martinez (38’) got the only goal for the Freedom Fighters, who suffered their eighth consecutive loss, after a season-opening home victory over Police United FC. And the Isidoro Beaton Stadium was busy again on Sunday also, as Police United FC cruised to a 6-3 win over visiting Wagiya FC from Dangriga. The game was very much in hand for Police United, who had goals from Marlon “El Matador” Meza (34’), Daniel “Danny” Jimenez (44’, 68’ & 92’), Carlton “Fubu” Thomas (55’) and Camilo Sanchez (74’); while Wagiya got a goal each from Horace Avila (58’), Krisean Lopez (89’) and Byron Chavez (90’). Police enjoyed a 5-1 lead, until a flurry of 3 goals were scored near the end of the match, 2 by Wagiya and 1 by Police. The 2 Wagiya goals, coming at the 89th and 90th minutes, before a reply from Police at the 92nd, might indicate a late-game mental lapse by the Police defence, something that will certainly be of concern to their coaching staff.

Upcoming Week 10 games:

Saturday, October 14

3:00 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – Ambergris Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits SC vs BDF FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, October 15

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Police United FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – Carl Ramos Stadium