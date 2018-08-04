Stann Creek Belikin 8-Ball Billiards update

DANGRIGA, Wed. Aug. 1, 2018– The Belikin 8-Ball Tournament in the Stann Creek District continued over the weekend with second round semifinal games on Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29.

On Saturday, Santa Cruz Scorpions defeated Pomona Intimidators at home by 3-2, pushing Scorpions to the finals.

On Sunday, a heated competition between two power houses went 5 games, and came down to the final 8 ball as the deciding factor, where Aldon Foreman brought the victory for Big Mangos Shattaz over Team Snipers at home, 3–2. Shattaz now advance to the finals to match up against Scorpions.

Saturday, August 4, Santa Cruz Scorpions will take on Big Mangos Shattaz for the finals, first round.

Sunday, August 5, Team Snipers will take on Pomona Intimidators for third place in their first round.