Stann Creek F.A. Week 14 results; quarterfinal playoffs next

DANGRIGA, Sun. June 10, 2018– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Cup 2018 1st Division Tournament held its Week 14 games on Friday night, June 8, at the Carl Ramos Stadium to complete its regular season. In the opener, Silk Grass SG Strikers bombed Department of Youth Services (DYS), 6-0, with goals from Nigel Elijio (13’ & 30’), Erwin Flores (26’) and Kenyon Lewis (28’, 34’ & 41’). And in the nightcap, it was Wagiya, 3-2, over Hopkins Ibayani. Shaking the net for Wagiya were Jaheim Caballero (55’ & 61’) and Russel Castillo (71’); while Hopkins got 1 apiece from Norman Nunez (13’) and Devanny Tillett (25’).

The top 4 teams from Group A and Group B (See standings below) are now set for playoff (*) action next weekend.