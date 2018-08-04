Team Belize ready for the XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship, starting Saturday, August 4

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 1, 2018– The Belize National Team for the upcoming XX Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship (to be held in Belize City from August 4 – 8 at the Civic Center) is ready and eager to begin competition with participating Central American teams, who arrive in country starting tomorrow.

The national team is comprised of our top female athletes: Shantell Arnold, Sherika Burton, Allyana Musa, Mya Musa, Melanie Palacio, Karen Quan, Fatima Ramirez, Nelissa Ramirez, Ayah Safa, Jahshema Saunders, Kevanna Sebastian, Tichele Solis, Tisha Solis, and Maurissa Williams.

Over the weekend, the tournament schedule was shortened by two days and changed to August 4-8, due to the unexpected withdrawal of the Honduras team. All other Central American volleyball federations (Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama) have confirmed participation.

Tickets are now on sale at the Civic Box Office from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be on sale on Match Days from 12:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Prices are: $10 General Admission: $20 VIP; $5 for Kids, Under 12 or with High School Student ID; Package Deal: Buy 4 Tickets and Get 1 More Free. Tickets are good for all 3 Matches per day (3:00, 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.).

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m., immediately before the first Belize match.

Belize plays at 7:30 p.m. each night: Saturday, Aug. 4 – Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Sat. Aug. 4 – Belize vs El Salvador

Sun. Aug. 5 – Belize vs Panama

Mon. Aug. 6 – Belize vs Nicaragua

Tues. Aug. 7 – Belize vs Costa Rica

Wed. Aug. 8 – Belize vs Guatemala

Team Belize is strong, prepared, fiercely patriotic, and will defend Belize on our home turf.

The Central American Women’s Championship is one of the largest and most prominent international volleyball tournaments to be held in Belize, and BVA invites all Belizeans and visitors to come out to the Civic Center this weekend for this major sport event.

BVA takes this opportunity to thank its major sponsors: TNC-10, Central Cable & Internet, Radisson Fort George Hotel & Marina, Bowen & Bowen Ltd., Belize Olympic Committee, Simon Quan Ltd., SMART and FT Williams & Associates, as well as all other supporters.

– press release –

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: At the press conference on Wednesday at the Civic Center, BVA President Allan Sharp said our national team players have been working out very hard, six days a week, including weights and track, since February of this year, and he is confident of a much better showing than in 2014 when we were able to rank ahead of only one other team in this tournament. Our toughest opponent is expected to be Costa Rica, and President Sharp observed that our women are intent on avenging the recent loss by our men’s basketball team to Costa Rica in the FIBA AmeriCup championship. Mental toughness will be the key, according to our Cuban head coach Esmidio Limonta (and his assistant Delio Arrvebarrena); Belize team captain Nelissa Ramirez assured us that the team is indeed ready, and all the players present concurred. Cungo, Belizean Women Warriors!!)