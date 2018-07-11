Thieves break into Corozal Free Zone store by burrowing hole in wall

NORTHERN FREE ZONE, Corozal District, Mon. July 9, 2018– Sometime between the night of Tuesday, July 3, and the morning of Wednesday, July 4, Yassin International Company in Free Zone was broken into and robbed.

According to the manager, Ali Ahmad Mourad, 37, he had locked up at 7 p.m. on the 3rd of July and when he arrived at the business on Wednesday morning, he noticed a hole in the zinc wall.

The hole, which measured 3 feet in height and 2 feet wide, was used by thieves to get into the store. They stole 55,000 in pesos; $500US; BZ$100; and assorted clothing, which had a total value of 60,000 pesos.

The estimated value of everything stolen is BZ$13,877. So far, police have made no arrests in connection with the burglary.