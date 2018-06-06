Toledo Rumberas and Jewel Fury win 1st leg of NAWL women football semifinals

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 4, 2018– The National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) kicked off its football semifinals over the weekend with one game each on Saturday and Sunday. The semifinals are home-and-away series, and the decisive games 2 take place this coming weekend.

At the M.A. Stadium in Independence on Saturday night, June 2, it was hosts Toledo Rumberas securing the 3-1 win over Gladitators of Orange Walk in the 1st leg of the semifinals. Netting a goal apiece for Rumberas were Ashley Rodriguez (29’), Karla Flores (70’) and Kelsey Polanco (73’); while Kaite Jones (48’) got the lone goal for the Gladiators. (This game was originally scheduled for Saturday night at the Victor Sanchez Field in P.G.)

Then on Sunday, June 3, at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, the hosts, Verdes Rebels were on the losing end, as Belmopan’s Jewel Fury gained a commanding 3-nil road win, courtesy of a goal each from Zoe Anderson (30’), Nataki Alvarez (50’) and Vaylene Lambert (75’).

Semifinals game 2 schedule:

Saturday, June 9

4:00 p.m. – Gladiators vs Toledo Rumberas – People’s Stadium

5:00 p.m. – Jewel Fury vs Verdes Rebels – Isidoro Beaton Stadium