Unitedville Rebels United are back-to-back National Women Softball Champions 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 3, 2018– Eight teams, two each from the Stann Creek, Cayo, Belize Rural and Belize City softball associations, converged on Rogers Stadium this past weekend, from Friday to Sunday, as the Belize Softball Federation hosted its XXVIII (28th) Women’s National Championship. And when the dust had settled last night, defending champions, Unitedville Rebels United were crowned back-to-back National Women Softball Champions.

Rebels United were undefeated in the double elimination tournament which started on Friday night, their toughest of 4 contests being a 3-2 victory on Saturday over Belize Bank Bulldogs of Belize City. Their other victories included a 17-1 rout of Burrell Boom Orchid Girls on Friday, and two wins on Sunday over Belize City’s DigiCell, 6-1 and 7-0, the second being for the championship, as it eliminated DigiCell with their second loss. For their part, DigiCell had also eliminated their Belize City counterpart, Belize Bank Bulldogs with an 8-1 score on Sunday evening, to set up the Finals clash with undefeated Rebels United.

The trophies and awards ceremony followed immediately after the championship game.

(Information and photo courtesy William Ysaguirre. We will have more details in our Friday issue.)