Vehicle of missing American from Hopkins found in Orange Walk

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Aug. 30, 2018– Concerns continue to grow for missing American national, Sherris Stringham, 67, who lives in Hopkins. She has been missing since last Saturday morning, August 25, when she was last seen in her vehicle in the village. Her vehicle had also disappeared.

This morning, police announced that Stringham’s missing vehicle, a green Nissan Xterra with license plates C – 14628, was found abandoned in Orange Walk Town yesterday. It was found without its license plates and insurance sticker. The vehicle has been impounded as the investigation continues.

On Sunday, an employee of hers had tried to call her, but got no response. The worried employee then called police.

Superintendent Luis Wade, Commander of Stann Creek Police, said that they went to Stringham’s house Monday morning, and along with a Justice of Peace, they entered her house. They saw that her house had been ransacked, but they found her purse, passport, and Belize driver’s license. Commander Wade said the police suspect foul play.

Stringham, originally from Missouri, USA, has been living in Hopkins for over a year.

Police say that they have identified a man from Orange Walk who they believe can help their investigation into the disappearance of the American woman, but the man has not yet been located. He is believed to be in Belmopan.

Police and friends of Stringham had formed a search party and had been searching for her on the off-roads and in many areas in and around the village, but so far, the effort has been fruitless.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stringham. Anyone who has information that can assist in locating her or that can help the investigation is urged to contact the Hopkins police at 543-7884, or call 911, or 0800-922 -TIPS.