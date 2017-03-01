Victoria Street woman’s charge upgraded to manslaughter

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 24, 2017–On Valentine’s Day, most people who have significant other persons in their lives try to express sentiments associated with love. This past Valentine’s Day, however, a woman on Victoria Street had a domestic dispute with her common-law husband and allegedly pushed him down a flight of stairs, fatally injuring him.

Geneva Estrada, an unemployed who was charged with dangerous harm to her common-law husband, Eric Moss, was released on bail, but when Moss succumbed to his injuries at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, police rearrested Estrada and charged her with manslaughter.

Estrada appeared before Magistrate Carlon Mendoza this morning, and he read the upgraded manslaughter charge to her. Magistrate Mendoza explained to Estrada that he would not take a plea from her, because the offense is indictable and will be tried at the Supreme Court. Magistrate Mendoza also explained to Estrada that for the offense of manslaughter, his court could not offer her bail, but she could apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Estrada was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until her next court date on April 18.

Estrada and Moss reportedly were having drinks at their Victoria Street home during Valentine’s Day night when they got into an argument and Estrada allegedly pushed Moss down the flight of stairs, where he landed on his head, breaking his skull. Moss was rushed to the KHMH in a coma, but later succumbed to his injury on Wednesday, February 23.