Week 2 completed, 1 week left in CSSSA high school football reg. season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 23, 2017–The Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) Football Tournament 2016-2017 has completed its Week 2 games on Saturday after a daily schedule of female (F) and male (M) games at the MCC Grounds last week.

On Monday, January 16, (F) Ladyville Tech won, 3-0, over Maude Williams High, with goals from Mary Davis and Seleaney Gooding, along with an auto goal from Maude Williams. (M) Wesley and ACC played to a 3-3 draw. Goal scorers for Wesley were Kenyon Lewis (2) and Jalen Babb; while Sampson Mossiah (2) and Darrell Flowers tallied for ACC.

On Tuesday, (F) Gwen Liz and Pallotti drew, 0-0; and (M) Nazarene High bombed Belize High School, 6-nil, with goals from Austin Dawson (3), Michael Robinson (2) and Mynor Hernandez.

On Wednesday, (F) SCA shelled Maude Williams, 8-0, behind goals from Gabriela Mendoza (2), Sheraine Sebastian (2), Jennifer Estrada, Kelsey Rodriguez, Jayda Myvett and Kelsie Moss. (M) SJC shut out Maude Williams, 2-0, with Dion Cacho scoring the second goal. (No name received for first goal.)

Thursday saw (F) Ladyville Tech running over Wesley, 5-0, with goals from Latisha Anthony (2), Seleaney Goodin (2) and Lorraine Stephen. Meanwhile, (M) Wesley dropped E.P. Yorke, 5-1, with goals from Kenyon Lewis (3), Kermin Sutherland and Godwin Neal; while Jason Crawford scored for E.P. Yorke.

Friday’s opener was default win for (F) Gwen Liz (3-0) over Maude Williams and in the nightcap, (M) Ladyville Tech dropped Sadie Vernon, 2-nil, with goals from Frannon Broaster and Malcolm Leslie.

Saturday’s male triple-header started with (M) Gwen Liz posting a 2-0 win over ACC, courtesy of goals by Michael Deshield and Keiron Patnett. Next it was Maude Williams High with the 5-2 victory over Belize High. Belize High took the first half lead with a goal each from Alex Jex and Brandon Musa; but Maude Williams came back strong in second half with goals from Tyrel “Tut” Estrada, Shamir Patnett, Gueller Lopez, Marlon Selgago and Jaheem “Hammer” Thomas. And in the final game of Week 2, (M) E.P. Yorke prevailed, 4-1, over Excelsior High. Shaking the net for E.P. Yorke were Jason Morales, Sergio Andrade (2) and Jason Crawford; while Excelsior’s lone goal was by Joshua Castillo.

Upcoming Week 3 schedule to end regular season:

Mon. Jan. 23 – (F) PHS vs LTH; (M) NHS vs LTH

Tue. Jan. 24 – (F) SCA vs WES; (M) SJC vs SVT

Wed. Jan. 25 – (F) GLH vs LTH; (M) EPY vs ACC

Thurs. Jan. 26 – (F) MWH vs WES; (M) GLH vs EHS

Fri. Jan. 27 – (F) PHS vs SCA; (M) MWH vs SVT

Sat. Jan. 28 – (M) GLH vs WES; (M) BHS vs LTH; (M) NHS vs SJC; (M) ACC vs EHS

Semifinal playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, January 30.

(Sports Ed. Note: Thanks to William Ysaguirre for scoring details on games from Tuesday to Saturday of last week. CSSSA President, Deon Sutherland apologized today for his report being late and “incomplete as it does not have goal scorers,” since “my laptop was stolen at the MCC while at the game” last week. We sympathize deeply with Mr. Sutherland’s plight, and understand all too well the inconvenience.)