Week 2 in the NEBL

Thursday, January 19, 2017–Week two of the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) tipped off on Thursday night in Belmopan, as defending champs, Smart Belize Hurricanes traveled to Belmopan in defense of their NEBL trophy. With 2.5 seconds remaining in this overtime NEBL game, and Smart Belize Hurricanes leading by 1 point, Smart Belize Hurricanes inbounded the ball to Brian White, who got fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining. White missed the first free throw and hit the second. The Bandits immediately called time-out and advanced the ball to the half court. Coach Tarr’s designed play saw Robert Smith III, the Belmopan Bandits 6’8’ import from Cleveland, catch, turn and hit a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the Smart Belize Hurricanes, 93-92, in the Belmopan Bandits home opener.(to be continued)

San Pedro Tiger Sharks continues to roll

Friday, January 20, 2017–On Friday night, Orange Walk Running Rebels hosted San Pedro Tiger Sharks at the Orange Walk Multi-Purpose Complex up north. The game started out evenly matched, as San Pedro Tiger Sharks held a narrow 22-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, extending it to 7 points, 37-30, going into intermission. At the end of the third quarter, the lead was 57-45 in favor of, the visiting squad; and they maintained that lead, to secure their second victory in as many tries, 77-62.(to be continued)

Dangriga Dream Ballers upsets Belize City No Limit in their season opener

Saturday, January 21, 2017–Dangriga Warriors traveled to the old capital to take on Belize City No Limit at the Belize Elementary School gym on Saturday night, as both teams fought to register a win in their season opener. The home squad, Belize City No Limit jumped out to an early 15-2 lead, which they held at the end of the first quarter, 25-14. However, in the second quarter, the Dangriga Dream Ballers was able to get rid of the early jitters, and they were managed to close the lead to 2 points going into the half, 46-44. With momentum on their side, the visitors soon took the lead and extended it to, 64-53 at the end of the third quarter, handily sealing their first victory of the season, 83-70.(to be continued)

Upcoming schedule:

Friday, January 27

9:00 p.m. – Cayo Western Ballaz vs Dangriga Warriors at Ecumenical College

9:00 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits vs Belize City No Limit at the Belize Elementary Gym

Saturday, January 28

9:00 p.m. – Smart Belize Hurricanes vs San Pedro Tiger Sharks at San Pedro High School

(Sports Ed. Note: The full details of the above abbreviated reports will be in our weekend edition.)