Week 2 results in Future FC U-13 Little League Tournament at ITVET

Sports — 22 February 2017
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 20, 2017–Week 2 games were played at the ITVET football field on Saturday, February 18, in the Future Football Club U-13 Little League Football Tournament 2017. All six teams in the competition saw action on Saturday.

In game 1, Jane Usher and Carlston FC played to a 1-1 draw. Zamar Alvarez shook the net for Jane Usher, while Raheem Martinez scored for Carlston FC.

Game 2 saw Future FC with a 6-1 bombing of Sports in Education Club. Mushay Morey netted 3 goals, and Kayia Requena, Anfernee Samuela and Jerwin Carcamo added 1 apiece for Future FC; while Kentrell Marshall got the lone goal for Sports in Education Club.

And in game 3, Belize Elementary edged Survivors, 3-2. Belize Elementary got a goal each from Maddox Heusner, Hector Flores and Jared Mena; while Kiwan Panting and Isani Napata scored for Survivors.

Week 3 schedule:
Saturday, February 25
9:00 a.m. – Carlston FC vs Belize Elementary
10:00 a.m. – Future FC vs Jane Usher
11:00 a.m. – Survivors vs Sports in Education

***Future Football Club is extending a warm Thank You to all the sponsors that contributed in making the first ever Future Football Club Little League U-13 Football Tournament 2017 a success. The sponsors are Belize City Council, Social Security Board, Marion Mejia of San Pedro Town Council Board, Councillor Mr. Dion Leslie, and Bowen & Bowen Ltd.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of NSC)

February 22, 2017
February 22, 2017
February 22, 2017
February 18, 2017

