Week 3 in NEBL

Friday, January 27, 2017–On Friday night, Dangriga Dream Ballers hosted their first home game for this season. The Ecumenical High School Auditorium was pulsating with the Garifuna drums and the Sweet Pain Band, while approximately 800 fans had the stadium packed to capacity. The home team jumped out to an early 33-19 lead, which they were able to extend to 16 pts in the second quarter with their great defense and fluid ball movement. However, the visiting team mounted an 11-0 run in the third quarter to grab a 59-58 lead, going into the fourth and final quarter of the game, outscoring the home squad 28-15 in the third quarter. With 3 minutes remaining, the game was tied at 67, but Cayo Western Ballaz went on a 15-3 run to seal the 82-70 victory over Dangriga Dream Ballers.

Belmopan Bandits steals another game, to remain undefeated

Friday, January 27, 2017

Belmopan Bandits, still riding high from their game 1 buzzer-beater victory, traveled to the old capital to take on Belize City No Limit at the Belize Elementary School Gym. The visitors jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, which they extended to 22 pts going into intermission, 50-28. Belmopan Bandits were able to hold on to this lead for the entire game, as the home team, Belize City No Limit was never able to mount a formidable comeback to dent the lead, as Belmopan handily won 92-65.

Defending champs, Smart Belize Hurricanes fall to 0-2 at the hands of the only undefeated team, San Pedro Tiger Sharks

Saturday, January 28, 2017

On Saturday night, San Pedro Tiger Sharks hosted the defending champions, Smart Belize Hurricanes, in a rematch of last year’s finals. The game was played at the San Pedro High School in San Pedro. The visiting squad had a solid first quarter, leading 22-19; but in the second quarter, San Pedro went on a 7-0 scoring run to take a 46-34 lead at the half. In the second half, the home squad was able to maintain their double-digit lead, winning 85-75.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, February 3

9:00 p.m. – Cayo Western Ballaz vs Belize Smart Hurricanes – St. Catherine Academy Gym

Saturday, February 4

9:00 p.m. – Belize City No Limit vs Orange Walk Running Rebels – Orange Walk Multi-Purpose Complex

9:00 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits vs San Pedro Tiger Sharks – San Pedro High School

(Sports Ed. Note: The full details of the above abbreviated reports will be in our weekend edition.)