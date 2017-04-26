WW Cross Country Race results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 24, 2017–Here are the results from the Weekend Warriors (WW) 2017 Cross Country race, held yesterday. The “A& B” riders rode from Georgeville to Leslie’s Imports, for 62 miles, while the “C” riders rode from Roaring Creek Gas Station to Leslie’s Imports, for 52 miles.

Some 54 “A&B” cyclists started the race, and 44 finished. Finishing order was: 1st place – Kent Gabourel (Kulture Megabytes, 2:44:10); 2nd Barney Brown (Scotiabank, 2:45:53); 3rd Palas Joseph (Lampaz, st); 4th Kirk Sutherland (Digicell-4G, st); 5th Mark Gentle (FT Williams, st); 6th Jack Sutherland (Digicell-4G, st); 7th Derrick Smith (BFSC El-Pescador, st); 8th Warren Coye (Santino’s, st); 9th Santi Castillo (Santino’s, st); 10th Hector Tzuleta (Valvoline, st); 11th Dean Belisle (Bel-Cal, st); 12th Andrew Brown (Kulture Megabytes, st); 13th Sherman Thomas (Santino’s, st); 14th Ryan Willoughby (Valvoline, st); 15th Clarence Tescum (Santino’s); 16th Marvin Hyde (Lampaz); 17th Kenneth Butler (FT Williams); 18th Mark Reid (Santino’s); 19th Sean Duncan (Smart); 20th Alicia Thompson (Kulture Megabytes); 21st Kenny Gooding (FT Williams); 22nd Collet Maheia (Kulture Megabytes); 23rd George Abraham ((Bel-Cal); 24th Frank Burns (Cayo Rentals); 25th Fred Usher; 26th Willie Chan (Valvoline); 27th Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s); 28th Geoffrey Waight (Cayo Rentals); 29th Russel Dominguez (BFSC El-Pescador); 30th Antonio Escarpeta (FT Williams); 31st Darrel O’Brien (Bel-Cal); 32nd Mark Lisbey (FT Williams); 33rd Colin Maheia (FT Williams); 34th Ruthford Cunningham (Spinnaz); 35th Preston Martinez (Digicell-4G); 36th Kenroy Gladden (Kulture Megabytes); 37th Gordon Tillett (Bze Linkup); 38th Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s); 39th Daniel Cano (Santino’s); 40th Kaya Cattouse (Smart); 41st Steven Robinson (Valvoline); 42nd Ken Gladden (Scotiabank); 43rd Herwald Humes (Digicell-4G); and 44th Ian Abraham (Smart).

All 19 “C” Class starters completed the race. Finishing order was: 1st place – Louis Usher (FT Williams, 2:30:01); 2nd Ingmar Perrera (BFSC-El Pescador, st); 3rd Lisa Berger (BFSC-El Pescador, st); 4th Elvis Perez (Scotiabank, st); 5th Armando Morales (Valvoline, st); 6th Eustace Ireland (Lampaz, st); 7th Wilhelm Coye (st); 8th Kaylyn Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, st); 9th Enrique Morales (Valvoline, st); 10th Siyah Swasey (BFSC-El Pescador, st); 11th Taralee Ordonez (Kulture Megabytes, st); 12th Anthea Sutherland (BFSC-El Pescador, st); 13th Judith Williamson (Smart, st); 14th Steve Gill (Smart, st); 15th Frank Moody (Digicell-4G); 16th Andrew Bennett (Smart); 17th Alejandro Morales (Valvoline); 18th Michael Wagner (Valvoline); and 19th Fiona Castillo.