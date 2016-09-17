Dear Editor,

I wrote this poem to Miss Belize, entitled “Especially for Ms. Belize,” in 1990, and it was published in the Amandala and The Belize Times newspapers. I am looking into putting it to music, as I believe it is very appropriate for the Miss Belize contestant.

Congratulations to the new Miss Belize, Ms. Rebecca Rath. Especially for you… all the best at the Miss Universe Pageant.

Especially for you, Miss Belize

With pretty bright eyes, beauty and style, wearing that lovely dress

and beautiful crown, she graciously walks round and around,

Lovely Miss Belize.

As we sit here and see how enchanting she looks, makes us proud

to be Belizeans. Miss Belize — she is the symbol of our heritage,

Miss Belize — she is the symbol of our togetherness, peace and love.

Miss Belize. she is the one that brings pride and joy to all of us

as she represents us abroad.

Miss Belize will reign for years to come, for she is here to stay.

She is in our hearts and in our minds. Lovely Miss Belize.

God has blessed us with this land of the free and Miss Belize.

With pretty bright eyes, beauty and style, wearing that lovely

dress and beautiful crown she graciously walks round and around,

As we sit here and see how enchanting she looks, making us proud

to be Belizeans.

With our own heritage, togetherness, peace and love, God has

blessed us with this land of the free and Miss Belize.

Sincerely,

Hon. Adrian (Danny) Madrid, J.P. (S),C.S.C.