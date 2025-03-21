14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

Tracy Panton sworn in as Leader of the Opposition
Tracy Panton has become Belize’s first female Leader of the Opposition and Lee Mark Chang, the first Chinese-Belizean Deputy Leader of the Opposition.
by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025
Belize’s first ever woman Leader of the...
PM John Briceño
by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025
The newly elected People’s United Party’s (PUP) representatives in the National Assembly received their Cabinet appointments last Saturday, March 15, from Prime Minister Hon....
Guatemalan Navy Vessel spotted in Belize
by Charles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025
A Guatemalan Navy vessel was spotted in Belizean waters on Sunday morning, March 16, and was escorted out of the country...
by Charles Gladden
PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025
A brawl among friends near the Punta Gorda cemetery resulted in the shooting death of a man within the community on Sunday night, March 16....
Pele helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970. (Image: Hans-Jürgen Schmidt/HJS-Sportfotos/picture alliance)
(shared by Evan X Hyde)
It begins in 1940 on the frontier west of Rio, in an impoverished town called Tres Coracoes. With his slight frame (145 pounds at the start of his career), Edson Arantes's body seemed more suited to shoe shining and the resale of tobacco gathered from discarded cigarettes, his first vocations. But he had a pushy father, Dondinho, whose own aspirations to soccer greatness and social mobility ended with the ripping of right knee ligaments in his first and only professional appearance. From the start, it was clear Dondinho had quite a...
Belize Elementary School – 2025 National Primary Schools Female Volleyball Champions
by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)
PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Fri. Mar. 7, 2025
The Belize Elementary School (BES) girls won their first ever National Primary Schools Volleyball Championship, dominating all opponents in two sets for the 4 games they played at the tournament organized by the National Sports Council at the Punta Gorda Multipurpose Complex on Friday, March 7.
Santa Elena RC – 2025 National Primary Schools Female Volleyball Sub-Champions
In Game 1, the Cayo District champions, Santa Elena Primary School girls won, 25-15, 29-27, over the Corozal District champions, the Paraiso Government School girls.
In Game 2, the BES girls dominated the Orange Walk...
With the world now a place where U.S. President Trump can basically and publicly tell Ukraine President Zelensky: give me your minerals and I'll give you security, I thought a couple articles from fifty years ago in this newspaper may be of interest to you.
The first article is from page 3 of the Friday, January 3, 1975 issue of AMANDALA. The article is in italics:
Black Gold
A recent article in the NEW YORK TIMES has stated that the most exciting recent oil discoveries have been made in the Reforma fields in the southeastern Mexican states of Chiapas and Tabasco, operated by the Mexican state oil company -- Petroleum Mexicanos.
The fields have...
by Charles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 4, 2025
The Belize/Cuba Solidarity Organization released a statement condemning the recent statements made, and actions taken, by the United States government against Cuba’s international medical missions.
An initial...
During Friday’s House meeting, the Speaker of the House,...
