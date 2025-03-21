14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

With the world now a place where U.S. President Trump can basically and publicly tell Ukraine President Zelensky: give me your minerals and I'll give you security, I thought a couple articles from fifty years ago in this newspaper may be of interest to you. The first article is from page 3 of the Friday, January 3, 1975 issue of AMANDALA. The article is in italics: Black Gold A recent article in the NEW YORK TIMES has stated that the most exciting recent oil discoveries have been made in the Reforma fields in the southeastern Mexican states of Chiapas and Tabasco, operated by the Mexican state oil company -- Petroleum Mexicanos. The fields have...