$10 million Yarborough Pump Station officially inaugurated

Photo: Yarborough Pump Station inaugurated in Belize City

The pump station will REDUCE downtown Belize City flooding

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023

While still in the peak of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season, the Belize City Council, central government representatives and Rocío Medina-Bolívar, the Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), today formally inaugurated the BZ$10 million Yarborough Pump Station. The project falls under the 2017 Climate Vulnerability Reduction Program (phase 1) of the IDB and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing. The aim of the project was the redesign of drainage in flood-prone areas in Belize City to reduce flooding. However, Phase 1 also included components relating to Caye Caulker and Goff’s Caye.

When construction of the project first got underway, its massiveness quickly generated the interest of residents and passersby until their concerns were allayed upon learning that it was an important component of efforts to reduce the impact of flooding in the old capital. In his welcome remarks today, Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner described the project as ambitious and transformative. He shared, “This program sought to address climate-related vulnerabilities in our productive sectors and enhance our city’s flood control mechanisms … The Yarborough Pumping Station being inaugurated today, represents a critical milestone in this journey towards resilience. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the capacity to discharge an impressive 270 cubic meters of water per minute, serving as a powerful sentinel against flooding.” But the Mayor’s focus was not only on the grandeur of the facility. He also emphasized that it’s about “safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of our residents, preserving our heritage, and sustaining our economic progress. It’s a testament to the dedication of countless individuals and the collaboration between various agencies and stakeholders.” He further shared, “The Yarborough Pumping Station is not just a technical achievement; it represents hope, resilience, and a commitment to securing a safer, more sustainable future for Belize City. It underscores the importance of international partnerships and collective action in addressing the challenges of climate change.” According to the Mayor, the devastation of Hurricane Earl in 2016, which brought with it unprecedented storm surge flooding for recent times, was a major catalyst for the pursuit of such a project. He added that the effects of Hurricane Lisa just last year also served as “stark reminders of our vulnerability and the urgent need for resilience-building measures.” Wagner says the modern system aligns perfectly with the Council’s goal of building a smart city.

IDB’s Medina-Bolívar indicated that there may be further collaboration. She shared, “We foresee in the near future interventions to continue addressing flooding problems in the other areas of the city.” For now, she says this project, which adds to and enhances the existing canal infrastructure, will “help to avoid damages to houses, reduce economic losses when local business needs to stop, increase visitation of tourists, among others.”

Keynote speaker was Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde who reminded, “We live in a hurricane belt, which is to say that every year could be disastrous – literally every year and multiple times per year. And in these very turbulent climate-crisis times when the heat is insane and unbearable – much like today – and the rains come with a fury we’ve never quite seen before, a project of this size and purpose is absolutely needed … Whenever there is a flood or hurricane I believe we will be thankful.” Addressing the intrigue surrounding the project he stated, “We ordinary folk in the city have marvelled at this project – wondered what the hell was going on in some instances and on many days, to be truthful. We’ve seen the work being done, note the improvements and now, at the completion, we fully understand why it was necessary. The project literally has the potential to save life and limb and property.”

The facility will now be under the care of the City Council which will ensure its supervision and maintenance, after having played an integral role in its design and implementation. In that regard, Medina-Bolívar called on residents to do their part in the upkeep of the facility by ensuring they keep garbage away from the canal system.

The project was contracted out to Medina’s Construction. As detailed by Minister of Infrastructure Development, Julius Espat, the mega iconic project also featured the cleaning and lining of select segments of the canal network in downtown Belize City and surrounding areas. That included the dredging/cleaning of some 2.6 kilometres of the existing canal work, rehabilitating the existing roadside drains on Orange Street and the cleaning of roadside drains on Dean and King streets. Espat said that more than 7 kilometres of drains were cleaned and/or rehabilitated and 34 bathrooms were constructed “to ensure that the dumping of raw sewerage into the canal would be discontinued.” Also constructed as part of the project were four floodgates to “isolate the canal network from significant flood influence …” and a docking facility for 8 boats with a launch to facilitate fishermen in the area.

Espat, who reminded that Belize City is below sea level, also commented that this pump station is only one proposal to assist the old capital with climate change related problems. He said another focus has to be minimizing the water coming to Belize City – “take water out before it reaches Belize City.”