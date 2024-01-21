2 women allege rape by attorney; no charges yet

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 18, 2024

It’s 5 days now since statements were given by two women, alleging that they were raped by a prominent UDP attorney, but no word has yet been given if charges will be levied.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Thursday, January 11, and the report was made to the police on Saturday, January 13.

The attorney was contacted by the police, and he went to the police station and consented to an interview.

The UDP has since issued a release in which the party condemned any act of violence against women, and it implored the DPP to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams has also issued a statement in which he said that the report about the incident has been handed over to the DPP for her to make a decision.

Efforts to contact the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Cheryl Lynn Vidal, to whom the file containing the statements were given for her to make a determination, have up to press time proved futile.

The matter may eventually be taken up in court, where all the facts should be determined; meanwhile there are reports that have reached the public.

One of the alleged victims, a member of the Belize Coast Guard, is said to have reported that the incident occurred at the home of the attorney, located in Belize City, on Thursday, January 11. She said that she was with a female friend from Belize City at Thirsty Thursday nightclub, located on Newtown Barracks, when they met the attorney who began to socialize with them and bought alcoholic beverages for them. She said that when it was closing time at the nightclub, the attorney offered to take them home in his vehicle. She said that they accepted the offer, and while he was taking them, he suggested that they go with him to his house for a final drink, and they agreed. She reported that while they were at his home they began drinking tequila, and she drank so much that she lost consciousness. She told police that when she regained consciousness, she found herself naked in the attorney’s bed with the attorney lying half nude beside her. She said she could not remember what had transpired.

According to another report, her friend told police that while she was unconscious the attorney had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. Another version of the story is that both women were raped by the attorney, and that they were examined by a doctor who confirmed that they were carnally known.

An attempt was made to contact the accused by cell phone to hear his side of the story on the condition that his name would not be mentioned, but the attempt was unsuccessful.