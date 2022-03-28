266 head of cattle sent to Mexico

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022– On Tuesday, March 22, approximately 266 head of cattle were sent in trucks from Cacabix, Shipyard, in the Orange Walk District, to Mexico, where processing and packaging will be carried out by SuKarne, a Mexican meat company.

The formal exportation of cattle by Belize to Mexico began in July of last year when the Mexican government officially accepted livestock from the northern parts of Belize. This was done through SuKarne, which is one of the foremost exporters of meat products from this section of Central America to the United States and Canada.

Approximately 800 animals have been exported by local Belizean farmers to Mexico every week since the exportation began.

The partnership with the Mexican government has been facilitated by Belize’s Agriculture Ministry, which has been making efforts to expand the livestock market for livestock producers in the country.

At a ceremony in Shipyard to mark this most recent exportation of cattle, the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, commented, “The number of cattle farmers is close or similar to the number of sugar [cane] farmers. We have 5,400 sugar cane farmers. We have 5,693 cattle farmers. It means the majority of these farmers are small farmers, [which] means a lot. It means that these farmers and their families depend on the sale of cattle for their livelihood. It means the sale of cattle contributes to [putting] food on the table, to clothe their children, and to educate them. Hence the importance of this industry; it is critical to the economy.”

Minister Mai has committed to improving the cattle industry, in line with one of the key goals outlined in Plan Belize.

“The export of cattle is perfectly in line with Plan Belize, and our agriculture policy from farm to the table. The government will do all it can to ensure that we improve and expand the cattle industry in a sustainable manner,” Mai noted.

Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño mentioned in his remarks at the ceremony that the exportation of cattle has increased the opportunities for farmers to be gainfully employed and for poverty in the country to be reduced.

“When we were working on Plan Belize, at that time, we were told that poverty in the country was about 40%. Then right after that, we were told it was at 50%, and now we’re finding out that poverty could be as high as 60%. That means that out of every 10 Belizeans, 6 of us are poor. That is unacceptable. How is it that you reduce poverty? …. You eliminate poverty by growing the economy, creating opportunities for our people. Creating opportunities for our farmers. Agriculture can continue to play a critical role in the development of this country,” Hon. Briceño said.

Prime Minister Briceno applauded the Agriculture Minister and his team for leading the country’s economic growth.

“For the very first time last year, agriculture started off and led the economic growth. Agriculture last year was over 20% of the growth, something that has not happened in probably the last 15 or plus years. But that did not just happen as a miracle; it happened by design. Because we have a minister, [Jose] Abelardo Mai, Abby Mai, who knows agriculture, who lives agriculture, who [loves] agriculture and that determination from Abby has been translating to the entire ministry,” he said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Eamon Courtenay, who was also present at the ceremony, mentioned in his remarks that his ministry, along with Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, has discussed their shared agenda on a substantial trade agreement for cattle exportation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration [have] stepped our engagement with Mexican counterparts. Last month, I met for a second time with the Secretaría de Economía to discuss our shared agenda to negotiate a substantial trade agreement. I emphasized to her the priority of Belize that we have placed on controlling an agreement with the earliest possible time. And she reiterated to me the specific instructions from President Andres Obrador that he wants to conclude an agreement with Belize at the earliest possible time. In that meeting, Belize requests an agreement to lower tariffs on Belize cattle imports into Mexico. We asked for this to be on an interim basis, whilst the countries continue to negotiate the more formal substantial agreement. The request was not opposed by the Mexicans. In fact, they proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and several round tables to further the discussion in this regard,” said Minister Courtenay.