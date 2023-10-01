3-day land clinic for Pickstock residents

Photo: Hon. Cordel Hyde, Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023

Earlier this week, the residents of the Pickstock area in Belize City were able to attend a three-day land clinic, which is part of an effort by the Ministry of Natural Resources to expedite the traditionally slow land acquisition process. The clinic is being held at the Civic Centre from September 27 to 29, and involved a collaboration between the Pickstock area representative, Hon. Anthony Mahler, and the Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining, Hon. Cordel Hyde.

On the first day of the clinic, over 150 individuals were present at the Civic Centre, each awaiting their turn to have their land-related issues or requests addressed.

Minister Hyde explained, “These folks just want lots. They want a lot, and they want a lot anywhere. They’re going to take it anywhere. They just want a piece of the Jewel, because they’ve been deprived. They have not gotten any. Some of them are older. Some of them are younger. I just dealt with a young lady who’s 18, and that’s a beautiful thing, because most people at the age of 18 aren’t concerned with their land.”

This marks the third land clinic in Belize City, following a similar clinic organized jointly in Caribbean Shores and Freetown last August, and another in Port Loyola earlier in May.

“It’s our job to deliver the services and jump through all the hoops we have. This is what we do with the land clinics—try to deliver the services to the people in an expedited kind of way,” noted Minister Hyde.

This clinic is expected to end on Friday, and an effort is being made to provide service to everyone who arrives—with Minister Hyde and the Lands Department personnel being willing to stay until midnight if needs be. Land, being a valuable asset, holds the promise of economic upliftment. Minister Hyde’s aim is to provide people the means to better their lives and secure a promising future for their kids.

In response to questions regarding the sustainability of such clinics, especially as general elections draw closer, Minister Hyde remarked, “We try to find land the best way we can. We are digging every day for land. In some cases, we’ve had to buy land. In other cases, we discover national land that’s just lying there and people have expired leases. They’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing with it. And we can make better use of it. Some people have huge stacks of land in areas that are supposed to be better suited for village expansion or for community expansion. So, we try to take advantage of those opportunities. But it’s our goal to do this up until we can do it no more.”