40.76M bond to jumpstart capital markets in Bze

Photo: Proposed location of two new government buildings in Belize City

GoB hopes that its $40.76 million bond for construction of two government buildings will jumpstart the development of capital markets in Belize

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 27, 2023

The Government of Belize intends to issue a domestic bond to the tune of $40.76 million for the construction of two buildings that would become part of the Government administration complex off Chetumal Street in Belize City. The lots, 10 and 11, where the buildings would be constructed, are adjacent to the Eleanor Hall building, which is otherwise known as the Finance building. The idea is to establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will oversee the initiative. The overall financing requirement is BZ$54.35 million, including both debt (75%) and equity or shareholding (25%). That company (which we will call PAC I for short) has been named Public Administration Campus I (SPV) Ltd. The SPV acronym at the end is in compliance with the new companies legislation (Belize Companies Bill, 2022) for any special purpose company.

It is that bond issue that the Social Security Board (SSB) proposes to subscribe to if its investment is green-lighted. The SSB has already put out the required newspaper notices for the proposed investment into ONE five-story building and is awaiting comments from the public. The proposed investment by the Board is split into debt ($20.4 million) and equity ($7.9 million).

Based on its shareholding in the PAC I, the SSB would get to have three members on the company’s board while the Government, which is contributing the land as equity (approximately $5.6m), would have two. The SPV will then enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Government based on a build-own-lease-transfer (BOLT) model. This means that the SPV will oversee the construction and operation of the real estate development, and at the end of the PPP concession term slated for 30 years, the government will receive all ownership rights and responsibilities. The Government will be the sole tenant that will lease the buildings from PAC I, which will then make repayments to SSB. The Government will choose who goes into the second building.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Senator Chris Coye told Amandala today that the PAC I would be responsible to source the remaining financing of over $20 million (for the second building) from other investors (primarily institutional investors), but he noted that “we already have letters of intent for in excess of the debt finance required. In other words, it is effectively oversubscribed.”

According to Coye, the idea for this public-private partnership came about due to the debt issues the People’s United Party encountered when it came to power in November of 2020. He remarked, “The past administration had increased the debt to 133% of GDP – unsustainable debt load. So, we had to look at how we could be more creative in trying to access monies that wouldn’t come out of GoB’s coffers. And so that’s where the idea of this PPP concept came about, where we would be able to access money from the private sector.” But Coye says there is another goal behind the entire initiative: that of jumpstarting a capital market so that once the “comfort level increases, investment in capital markets will spread from institutional investors to retail investors.” Broadly, a capital market is a system for raising capital, whether by investment or trade with other investors. Capital markets include stock markets, bond markets and currency markets. Ultimately, capital markets bring together buyers and sellers of investments. Investopedia says, “Capital markets refer to the venues where funds are exchanged between suppliers and those who seek capital for their own use.”

Coye explained that they want to create “an environment where people don’t just go to the bank”. He stated, “We’ve had a history where we have a traditional financial sector, a traditional banking system where, when people want to raise money, borrow money, they go to the bank. And that’s all that we know. But in many other countries, that’s not the norm. You have the opportunity to go direct and into the capital market and raise money, whether equity or debt. And that in itself provides competition for the banks. We all know that the banks in Belize charge high interest rates on loans.” Coye described this PPP as a safe investment opportunity. He declared, “It is a very low- risk investment, whether by way of equity or debt, simply because GoB will rent the entirety of the buildings from Day 1 of completion of construction. So, there will necessarily be a positive return to the SPV for the life of the lease, and, ultimately, to both the equity and debt investors.”

One of the buildings will be designated as a judicial complex, while the other will bring together the ministries and departments that are currently scattered around the old capital in private rentals. Coye also informed that the government office complex off Chetumal Street is just the beginning, as they would want to replicate this model in the capital, where government departments and ministries similarly have to rent private space.

As regards its proposed investment, SSB states in its notices that it will have 57.8% ownership of the SPV. The equity investment, it says, will cover start-up costs and a debt service reserve account. As it relates to the debt portion of its investment in the SPV, the Social Security Board says the loan facility will have a term of 20 years with the interest rate being 5.5%.

SSB Chief Executive Officer, Deborah Ruiz affirmed that SSB is very liquid and is looking for viable investments “that we can put our money to best use, so that we do not have to go back to contributors.” Ruiz says the SSB currently has over $100 million available in its reserve fund which is not earning anything, just sitting at the bank.

Christopher McGann, Managing Director for PPF Capital Belize Ltd., who has been hired as a consultant for the PPP opportunity, noted that PAC I will handle procurement and project management, and will open tender to select the contractor to build the buildings during a period slated to last 27 months. Each building should consist of approximately 60,000 square feet, of which 50,000 square feet should be available as rental space. SSB is set to receive rental of $4 per square foot.