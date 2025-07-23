Back-to-school shoppers get GST-free weekends

Lismo Williams, James Young, Jr., and Douglas Gill

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. July 18, 2025

Shots were fired at a group of five men on Thursday night, July 17, in the Lake Independence area of Belize City.

The five men—Aristotle Hughes, 20; James Young, Jr., 28; Jermaine Smart, 18; Douglas Gill, 34; and Lismo Williams, 34, were socializing on Aloe Vera Street around 10:18 p.m. on Thursday when two gunmen on bicycles rode toward the group and blasted multiple gunshots at them.

All five men were wounded and were transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment. Four of them remain hospitalized in a stable condition, while Gill was discharged.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, and no suspects have yet been detained.