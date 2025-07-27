Belize signs border security/public safety Memorandum of Cooperation with US

by Apolinar A. Tzul, M.Ed.

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. July 22, 2025

On Monday, July 21, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Constitutional and Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs and Transportation, Chester Williams appeared on Love FM’s The Morning Show, on which he announced that stiffer measures will be sought for reckless driving by motorcyclists throughout the country, and a resolute call will be made to the government to amend our laws so as to send a clear and resounding message to those who dare to drive a motorcycle with little or no regard for the safety of other drivers on the road, and their loved ones.

The former Commissioner of Police cited a number of stringent measures, which he says he will seek to recommend as the new CEO in the Transport Ministry, in an effort to help to curb the escalating number of traffic fatalities on our highways, including the unacceptable noise pollution at early and late hours of the day, and the conspicuous lack of use of helmets by motorcyclists, which shall be punishable by stiffer penalties, once the law has been amended.

It’s an issue that has been kept for too long on the back burner, but CEO Williams, an attorney-at-law himself, has come out openly, explaining that more cameras will be installed in strategic areas of our highways so as to help identify these law offenders. Williams also stated that the Bureau of Standards in Belize will be tasked to ensure that, once a motorcycle is purchased from any dealer or business, whether at home or abroad, it must come along with a certified helmet bearing all the necessary identification accoutrements; and all motorcyclists will now be required to receive adequate training at a recognized institution of driving before they are allowed to even drive a motorbike in Belize.

One major concern raised on The Morning Show was the issue of motorcyclists riding, notably, with criminals behind which, in many instances, involves young people who continue to target innocent businessmen and bystanders countrywide. CEO Williams noted that amending our laws will mitigate this social behavior by requiring that every imported vehicle be registered with the National Traffic Management System, and that a request to increase the number of traffic wardens in all six districts has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance. This is in addition to another amendment to allow the Court to accept breathalyzers and speed guns in forensic analysis by the police and traffic wardens, as evidence to secure convictions, especially those involving reckless motorcyclists and other drunken drivers.

According to a research conducted by yours truly, in 2024 there were 50 deaths involving motorcyclists, out of a total of 108 road fatalities in Belize, only for that single year. This alarming figure of road carnage and loss of lives has prompted the Government of Belize to consider stiffer licensing requirements and enforce mandatory helmet use. In some neighboring countries, laws have been amended to bar two persons from riding on one motorcycle, and even increasing the age requirements, especially for young people to drive a motorbike.

My research into the reports of various local news outlets, especially 7-News, Love FM and Amandala, also indicated that speeding was a significant factor, with motorcycles frequently involved in high-speed collisions, particularly on highways. Aside from speeding, many of these fatalities were linked to reckless overtaking, poor road conditions, and a lack of safety measures, including helmets and protective gear. Also of note, a growing number of young, inexperienced riders have taken to the roads without proper training or licenses, and poor infrastructure, including potholes, uneven road surfaces and inadequate lighting further compounds the dangers faced by motorcyclists.

This rising number of lost lives continues to have an adverse impact on our social fabric. For instance, at the end of 2024, hospitals countrywide reported a rise in trauma cases related to motorcycle accidents, with many victims requiring extended hospital stays. Medical authorities in Belize also reported that survivors from motorcycle incidents have faced permanent disabilities, placing long-term physical and financial challenges on their families.

This cause and effect hurdle as a result of some senseless motorcyclists in Belize needs far more attention. It requires a collective and determined effort from everyone, with even more collaboration and proactive action from our village and town councils and national government, to combat and curb this social ill, especially with our young people who are now being so dismally carried away into this newly-found mode of an exhilarating ride.

P.S. I recently interviewed Mr. Raul Torres, J.P., who shared that this motorcycle issue was discussed at a J.P. Meeting here in Orange Walk at the San Francisco School on Sunday, April 27 of this year. The main concern was the noise pollution in the municipality caused by reckless motorcyclists. The matter was presented to the Mayor and the Police Department for their intervention and support in addressing the problem.