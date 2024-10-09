Belize assumes Chair of OAS Permanent Council

Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 3:33 PM

“Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold.” — WB Yeats, The Second Coming.

In a little less than a month, America, and the whole world, will learn who the next president of the United States of America will be! Early voting has already begun in some states, including some of the battleground states, which usually bodes well for the Democrats. According to the pundits, the polls, and every huckster who can find a microphone to voice their opinions, this is a tight race! So tight that according to them, it is a toss-up; either candidate could win. Wat a ting!

I migrated to America in the 70s, a year or so after Nixon had resigned in disgrace. I have never before seen the vitriol, the absolute hatred, and the incredible partisan divide that the Crimson King has wrought upon this nation! To me this is even worse than the ‘60s, when there was a global revolution against the world order. Personally, I believe that you would have to go back to the 1850s, before the Civil War, when they were arguing as to whether we should be counted as humans, or remain the animals they looked upon us as, to experience this horror show.

If the polls are accurate, which I seriously doubt that they are, then it is truly a disastrous reflection on the American people. If a man who has been twice impeached, who has been judged a sexual predator, who has been convicted on 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers, who spouts racism and xenophobia and lies every time he opens his mouth, a man who led an insurrection against the government, who is so thin-skinned he refuses to acknowledge that he’s a loser (which he is), man who doesn’t represent the desires of most Americans, and never will—if he should prevail after all that, as Langston Hughes said in one of his poems; “America is not America to me!”

This man, if you believe the polls, is tied with Kamala Harris, his complete opposite! How in any other universe would this be possible? Is it that America is more racist and misogynistic than we thought? Is it because we are so dumbed down, so misinformed and ignorant, that we are totally unaware of the consequences of his election?

I do not believe the polls. I believe that the majority of Americans will make the right choice and elect our first woman president. I believe that the disgruntled minorities will find their way back home to the Democratic Party, and in so doing, seal the deal and rid ourselves of this malignancy that has been spreading unabated for the last 9 years. I believe that once this harbinger of discord has been defeated, the veil will be lifted from the eyes of most of his followers; not all of them, but most of them! As he has said many times over, “only I can fix it.” So, yes, when he’s gone, I believe his cult will cease to exist, or at least taper off to a whimper!

We will soon find out who we are as Americans. The consequences of this election will affect the whole world, not only the citizens of this great country. I know that most people are distracted by what is occurring in their own lives, but come on, the fate of civilization depends on us making the right choice! And I’m not being hyperbolic.

“And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born.” — The Second Coming by WB Yeats.

Glen