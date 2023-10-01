About the P.S. vs C.E.O. in the public service

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 27, 2023

Below is an extracted “Overview” from an 18-page Discussion Paper produced by the Center for Strategic Studies, Policy Analysis & Research (CSSPAR), whose coordinator is David Gibson. The paper is titled, “The Future of Leadership and Management of the Belize Public Service – Recommended Measures for Enhanced High Level Policy Development and Implementation.”

Overview

This Discussion Paper is prepared to facilitate necessary dialogue on the present state of leadership and management of the Belize Public Service. This is assessed in the context of calls for the restitution of the leadership post of Permanent Secretary forthcoming from political parties, the Public Service Union, NGO and private sector proponents of public sector reform.

The observation generally expressed is that, whereas the selection of tenured, career Permanent Secretaries was an objective, merit-weighted process which generated a succession of reputable and respected cadre of senior public officers, the current politicized practice of recruitment for Chief Executive Officers is causing a system-wide deterioration in the retention and strengthening of professional leadership in the Belize Public Service. This has led to a persisting deficit in public management performance, with resulting negative consequences for public policy impacts. This needs evaluation.

A higher level of exposure and vulnerability of these Chief Executive Officers to corrupt political influences is also cited as a resulting weakness of the present mode of appointment.

More significantly, the limited term contractual arrangement for Chief Executive Officers, 3 years renewable only for the duration of the government’s term, is seen to stifle experientially acquired professional growth. This is due to an erroneous belief influenced by (not so New) Public Management NPM1 theory that the contract system based on performance measurement incentivises innovation and productivity on the part of the CEO. The assumption is also that the CEO’s tenure is tied to the continuance of the government and therefore this situation induces a survival instinct to work unquestioningly and efficiently. The general perception is that this too often occurs without seriously challenging defective policy choice or proffering viable options. This easy acquiescence suits ministers, because there is thus less distrust and conflict, or issues of questionable loyalties and obeisance. The reality is that the contract arrangement has in fact had an intimidating effect on Chief Executive Officers, suppressing initiative and reinforcing undue dependence on political discretion.

In contrast, formal systems of appointing Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers on tenured or renewable long-term contracts across administrations have proven very fruitful and effective in achieving stable, sustained and optimal quality of management performance in most Commonwealth jurisdictions2. Their institutional form usually relies on a deliberative non-political selection process which identifies, invites and interviews qualified professionals for the post prior to recommending appointment. This process of ‘fitting’ assures that situations are minimised where both the Minister and the Chief Executive Officer possess no technical or managerial knowledge of the Ministry’s portfolio assignments, and are thus constrained in fulfilling their constitutionally defined roles. Not enough has been said, in such circumstances, of the capabilities of most government departments, whose long-built organization regenerative cultures continue to provide stability and uninterrupted service delivery to the Belizean public.